102,061 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,989,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.72 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.72.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

