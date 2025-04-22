10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.65% of 10x Genomics worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,454,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after buying an additional 1,193,712 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 393,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXG. Leerink Partnrs cut 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners cut 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TXG opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.01.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other news, Director Alan Mateo bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,237.74. The trade was a 184.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,735,865.74. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

