11,057 Shares in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

