114,707 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 114,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,643,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,986,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 139,585 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $5,463,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 255,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 889,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,002,000 after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $39,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,968.15. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $402,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PB opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.