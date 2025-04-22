219,850 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,491,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Robert Half at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Robert Half by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

