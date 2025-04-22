2,614,044 Shares in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,397,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 841,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Aegon’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AEG

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.