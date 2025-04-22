286,893 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Methanex by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Methanex Stock Up 1.8 %

MEOH opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.