306,140 Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 306,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,468,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 604,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 122,239 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 360,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 57,749 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 305,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIB opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

