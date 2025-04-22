381,056 Shares in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 381,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,033,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2,147.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 772,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMB stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

