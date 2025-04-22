422,261 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 422,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in NiSource by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 567,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,850,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,712,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 483,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991,608 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 3.1 %

NiSource stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.45.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.