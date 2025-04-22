481,989 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 481,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.31% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGTX opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.66 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. Equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

