6,973 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $190,218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,484 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last three months. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

