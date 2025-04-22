937,656 Shares in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 937,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 111,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 29,977 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,731 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE HQH opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

