Airbus (EADSY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Airbus to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect Airbus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EADSY opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EADSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

