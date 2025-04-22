Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.200 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

