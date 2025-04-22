Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,577,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,537,000 after buying an additional 932,956 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

