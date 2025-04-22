AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $859.36 million for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AllianceBernstein Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE AB opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
