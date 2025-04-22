Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRDS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NerdWallet by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NerdWallet Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $623.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

