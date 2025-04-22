Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEHR. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

AEHR stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $236.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.