Allison Transmission (ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $792.18 million for the quarter. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allison Transmission Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53.
Allison Transmission Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.
Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission
In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
