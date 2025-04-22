Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Reduced by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 3.2 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.