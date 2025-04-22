Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Stake Reduced by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,755 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amentum by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,638 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,414,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,894,000 after buying an additional 1,143,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,333,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,068,000 after buying an additional 1,398,143 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 1,606,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AMTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

