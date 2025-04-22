Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $1,036.38

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,070.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $987.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $954.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $896.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

