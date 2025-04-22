Associated Banc (ASB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $347.86 million for the quarter.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.46%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

