Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 1,703.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $769.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

