Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Balchem by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Stock Down 2.8 %

Balchem stock opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.