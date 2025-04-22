Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

