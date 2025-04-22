Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Position Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 496,309 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $3,319,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.3 %

SAN stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

