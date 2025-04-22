Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 99.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 202,218 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after purchasing an additional 925,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.88. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.