Bank of Montreal Can Has $468,000 Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

