Bank of Montreal Can Sells 27,773 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth $4,882,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ingevity by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after buying an additional 115,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,866 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Ingevity Trading Down 1.1 %

NGVT stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.66. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.