Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stake Boosted by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BANR

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.