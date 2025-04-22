Barclays (BCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

