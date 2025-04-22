Barclays (BCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Barclays to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, analysts expect Barclays to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Barclays Price Performance
Shares of BCS stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00.
Barclays Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.