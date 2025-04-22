Barclays PLC Acquires 190,022 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in WesBanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.