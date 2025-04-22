Barclays PLC Acquires 37,180 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,501 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 37,180 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

