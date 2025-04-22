Barclays PLC Acquires New Holdings in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,335,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.37% of Everus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $9,637,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,332,000. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $12,848,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $9,003,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,337,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Everus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64. Everus has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everus news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of Everus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Everus

Everus Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.