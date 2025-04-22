Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

ASB stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

