Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,519 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.