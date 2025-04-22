Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,519 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

