Barclays PLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Badger Meter worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $94,547,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5,897.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 235,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after buying an additional 231,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $20,586,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 363,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,034,000 after buying an additional 68,137 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,462,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day moving average is $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Insider Activity

In other Badger Meter news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $508,157.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,475.67. The trade was a 14.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.