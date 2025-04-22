Barclays PLC Buys 249,048 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.28% of Par Pacific worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

NYSE PARR opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

