Barclays PLC Buys 2,805 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of SPS Commerce worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,592.18. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.64. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.89.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

