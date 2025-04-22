Barclays PLC Buys 46,430 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 400.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,430 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $191.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Several research firms recently commented on TLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

