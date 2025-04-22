Barclays PLC Buys 533,482 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 350.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 533,482 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.93% of A10 Networks worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in A10 Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.31.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

