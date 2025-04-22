Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,770 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 993.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 322,781 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after buying an additional 261,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.