Barclays PLC Grows Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSWI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $291.18 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.20 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total value of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,729.99. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.03, for a total value of $298,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,825,551.66. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,912. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

