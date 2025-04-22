Barclays PLC Grows Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,865 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.5 %

PECO stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 246.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

