Barclays PLC Grows Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 82,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $82.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.