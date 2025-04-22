Barclays PLC Grows Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.87% of G-III Apparel Group worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

