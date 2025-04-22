Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $232,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,118,686.76. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,214.16. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 319.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.