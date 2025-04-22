Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.71.

SF opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

